Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.28. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.60.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 288,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,326. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $93.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,088.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $104,160.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,755. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 3,423.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Jack in the Box by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

