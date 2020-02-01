Analysts Expect Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) to Post $0.22 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $22.64.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

