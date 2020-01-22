Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.30. Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 583.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.97 million.

JNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207. Corporate insiders own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 354,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,718. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.98.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

