Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRP. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 372,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,725. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

