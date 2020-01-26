Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of LMRK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $428.72 million, a PE ratio of 84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

