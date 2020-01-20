Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. Lake Street Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. 87,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.03 million, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $38.64.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $262,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,843,665.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $538,190.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,024,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,407,930.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,032 shares of company stock worth $14,372,084. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com