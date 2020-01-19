Analysts Expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BATRK opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 750.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

