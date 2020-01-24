Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is ($0.45). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $54,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7,435.00 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

