Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce $15.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.35 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $14.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $59.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.11 billion to $59.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $62.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.94 billion to $62.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 154.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 454.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.94. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $433.52.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

