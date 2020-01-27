Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.23. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $240.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.37. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $247.51.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

