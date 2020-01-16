Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LL. ValuEngine downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $263.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

