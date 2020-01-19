Analysts Expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.60). Mammoth Energy Services reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 145%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Mammoth Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was down 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In related news, Director Wexford Capital Lp purchased 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 495,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 255,588 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 200,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

