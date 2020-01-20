Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $222.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.30 million. Medpace reported sales of $192.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $853.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $851.49 million to $856.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $984.70 million, with estimates ranging from $967.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $5,921,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Medpace by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Medpace by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $90.95 on Friday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com