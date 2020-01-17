Analysts Expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to report sales of $162.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.20 million and the lowest is $161.11 million. Mobile Mini reported sales of $160.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $617.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.47 million to $619.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $643.56 million, with estimates ranging from $638.00 million to $646.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

MINI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 154,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,845. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after acquiring an additional 763,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,339,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 33.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after buying an additional 365,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile Mini (MINI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com