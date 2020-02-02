Analysts Expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Molson Coors Brewing posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth about $2,711,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 18.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.58. 3,837,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,319. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

