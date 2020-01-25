Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.21. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSSC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. 75,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $574.67 million, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

