Analysts Expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. Navient has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 880,568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 456,464 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 379,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

