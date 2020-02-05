Analysts Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NTCT stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 674,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 221.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com