Analysts Expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to post sales of $326.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. Nextera Energy Partners posted sales of $155.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.92. 366,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,291. Nextera Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,630,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,435,000 after buying an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 261,722 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 838,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,603,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 626,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

