Analysts Expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

January 19, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). Opko Health also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Opko Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

OPK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 3,646,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,606. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,475,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,720.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,265,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 550,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Opko Health by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Opko Health by 4,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 444,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Opko Health by 852.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 670,200 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

