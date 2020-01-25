Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $316.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.90 million and the highest is $319.00 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $303.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.26 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley set a $119.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $159,664.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $4,347,579.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,908,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,341 shares of company stock worth $7,835,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,806. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. OSI Systems has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com