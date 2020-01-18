Analysts Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 1,814,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $359.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 456,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

