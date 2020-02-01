Analysts Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report $17.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.73 million to $17.37 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $15.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $72.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.32 million to $72.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.00 million, with estimates ranging from $81.01 million to $83.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OXFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXFD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 79,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,362. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $409.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

