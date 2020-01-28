Analysts Expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to Post $1.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2,934.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.97. 50,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,796. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

