Analysts Expect Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Announce ($0.82) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.82) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Phathom Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier acquired 1,052,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,799,986.36.

Shares of PHAT traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 58,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,855. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

