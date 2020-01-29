Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will announce $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 million and the highest is $3.73 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $8.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.22 million, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $19.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

