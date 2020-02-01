Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will report $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.67. 1,060,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,187. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 676,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 442,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com