Analysts Expect REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post $1.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 million and the lowest is $1.26 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S reported sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full year sales of $6.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 million to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.64 million, with estimates ranging from $20.26 million to $49.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 631.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 112,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,219. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.37.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

