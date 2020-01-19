Analysts Expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. RMR Group posted earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.56 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. ValuEngine raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on RMR Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RMR Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RMR Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 982,739 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in RMR Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 117,880 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RMR Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.14. 32,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $77.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com