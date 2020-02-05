Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.03. Rogers reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rogers.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROG. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rogers by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 53,819 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.02 and a 200 day moving average of $136.40. Rogers has a twelve month low of $116.17 and a twelve month high of $206.43.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

