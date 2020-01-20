Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to post $3.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $3.32. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $379.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.13. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $273.13 and a 52 week high of $385.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com