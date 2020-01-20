Analysts Expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to Post $3.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to post $3.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $3.32. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $379.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.13. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $273.13 and a 52 week high of $385.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

