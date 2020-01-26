Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.01. Ryder System reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. 1,001,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $67.65.

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,543.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 47,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $11,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

