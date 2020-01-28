Analysts Expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.72. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO James M. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

