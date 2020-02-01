Analysts Expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SEE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

SEE traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. 1,259,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CFO James M. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

