Analysts Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 363.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 29.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 32.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

