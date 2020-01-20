Analysts Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,244,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $143,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

