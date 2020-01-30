Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 2,237,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $25.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com