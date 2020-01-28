Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $150.38 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $89.77 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average is $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

