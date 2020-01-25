Analysts Expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. T-Mobile Us reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

