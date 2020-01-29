Analysts Expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). T2 Biosystems posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTOO. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

In related news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTOO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 984,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

