Analysts Expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) will announce sales of $560,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $610,000.00. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full-year sales of $6.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 million to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 390.91% and a negative return on equity of 147.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of TLC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

