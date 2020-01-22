Analysts Expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Tristate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tristate Capital.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSC. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 68,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,837. The firm has a market cap of $739.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.09. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

