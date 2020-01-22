Analysts Expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post $182.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.49 million. Trivago reported sales of $166.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trivago will report full-year sales of $943.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $934.04 million to $972.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $998.67 million, with estimates ranging from $944.39 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TRVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

TRVG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 220,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trivago has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Trivago by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trivago by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Trivago by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

