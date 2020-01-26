Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings of $3.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $3.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $16.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.36 to $16.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $19.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $19.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $6.65 on Monday, reaching $292.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

