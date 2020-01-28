Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post sales of $7.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.56 billion and the lowest is $7.09 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $28.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.07 billion to $28.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.02 billion to $30.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,183. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.15. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

