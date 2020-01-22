Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,728. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Green Street Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 75,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,577,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

