Analysts Expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to post $1.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $2.50 million. vTv Therapeutics reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 million to $7.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million.

Several research firms have commented on VTVT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

vTv Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 193,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,360. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -3.51. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,369,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,609,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,000. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com