Analysts Expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $133.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.67 million and the highest is $135.70 million. WesBanco posted sales of $128.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $512.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.80 million to $514.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $611.03 million, with estimates ranging from $597.09 million to $621.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 7,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,231.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

