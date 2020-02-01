Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $452.20 Million

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce sales of $452.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $453.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $422.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.95. 552,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $159.29. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $38,014,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,041,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 357.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,060,000 after buying an additional 115,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $903,119,000 after buying an additional 104,494 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 201.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 103,619 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

