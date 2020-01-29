Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLK. Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

WLK stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 664,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,330. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

